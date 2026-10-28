FRENCH PROTESTERS FAMILY FILES COMPLAINT OVER POSSIBLE ROLE OF TEAR GAS IN HIS DEATH

French protester's family files complaint over possible role of tear gas in his death

A 59-year-old man who died after attending a demonstration in Paris may have succumbed to tear gas exposure, his family's lawyer said Tuesday following an autopsy that found acute cardiorespiratory failure

Christophe M. died on Oct. 17 in Paris' 10th arrondissement amid demonstrations that were marked by clashes between protesters and police, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

The family's lawyer, Youri Krassoulia, told the broadcaster that the findings and the opening of a judicial investigation raised the possibility that his client had died following exposure to tear gas.

According to the complaint filed by Christophe's parents and partner on Monday, the man was exposed to a heavy barrage of tear gas at Place de la Republique during clashes between demonstrators and police.

The family filed a complaint against police officers over alleged intentional violence by a public official resulting in death without intent to kill.

The lawyer said tear gas's potential effects on the heart had been scientifically studied and called for a full investigation into the circumstances of Christophe's death.

An autopsy conducted last week concluded that he died of "acute cardiorespiratory failure in the context of a pre-existing heart condition," the Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV on Monday.

The examination also ruled out injuries resulting from grabbing, defensive actions or restraint.

Further forensic analyses have been requested as the investigation continues under the supervision of an investigating judge.

Around 550,000 people took to the streets across France on Oct. 17 as clashes erupted between protesters and police, vehicles were set on fire, several shops were looted, and more than 2,000 people were arrested.





