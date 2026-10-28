Dirk Kuyt to take charge of Fenerbahçe until new coach appointed

Fenerbahçe announced Wednesday that assistant coach Dirk Kuyt will take charge of its first team until a new head coach is appointed following the resignation of İsmail Kartal.

"Following the resignation of İsmail Kartal, our club has appointed Dirk Kuyt as the technical director of our football first team until our new head coach is determined," the Istanbul club said in a statement.

Kuyt, 46, is a familiar figure at Fenerbahçe, having played for the club between 2012 and 2015.

Fenerbahçe had announced on June 3, 2012, that the Dutch forward had signed a three-year contract. The club paid €1 million for the transfer from Liverpool.

Kuyt scored his 250th career goal, including international goals, against Gaziantepspor during his time at the club.

He returned to Fenerbahçe in a coaching capacity on June 18, 2026, when he was appointed assistant manager under Kartal.

Fenerbahçe announced Tuesday evening that it had parted ways with Kartal.