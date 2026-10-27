21 Indian news outlets challenge data privacy law in Supreme Court

A total of 21 news outlets are challenging India's data privacy law, arguing that it could hamper investigative journalism and endanger journalists' sources, The Indian Express reported Monday.

The group, which includes NDTV and CNN-News18, is expected to have its petitions heard by a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday.

The petitions challenge the law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last year to safeguard users' personal digital data, which also imposes stricter compliance requirements on platforms such as Meta and Google.

The outlets argue that the law threatens press freedom because media organizations are not exempt from its rules.

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which filed the petition, has asked the Supreme Court to quash the law.

They warn that the law could require journalists to obtain individuals' consent and allow government data requests to expose confidential sources.





