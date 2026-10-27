Sri Lanka, parts of India close schools due to adverse weather

Sri Lanka and parts of India ordered school closures on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.

All schools across Sri Lanka were closed as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, according to local news outlet Ada Derana.

India's eastern coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have also ordered schools to close ahead of Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall on Wednesday, according to the Press Trust of India.

Other precautions include a ban on sea fishing and keeping rescue teams on standby to ensure safety.

The administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands also ordered school closures for two days starting Tuesday, according to daily India Today.

India's Met Department said that a deep depression over the east-central and southeastern Bay of Bengal had moved westward and intensified into Cyclone Arnab.

The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by Wednesday morning as a very severe cyclonic storm.





