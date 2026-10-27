Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Canada on official visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

The crown prince was received at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled is expected to meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, advance strategic partnership between the two countries and expand cooperation in priority sectors.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including UAE Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, Foreign Trade Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi and Investment Minister Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.

The visit comes amid growing economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.





