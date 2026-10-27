Romanian president condemns alleged Russian role in sabotage at defense site

Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Tuesday condemned alleged Russian involvement in acts of sabotage on Romanian territory after an investigation into a fire at an industrial site in Brasov.

"Such actions are unacceptable and represent a serious violation of the sovereignty and security of our country," Dan said on US social media platform X.

"No foreign entity has the right to act in this way on the territory of Romania or other European states," he added.

His remarks followed an investigation into a Sept. 14 fire at the Carfil industrial site near a defense manufacturer in Brasov.

Dan accused Russia of using election interference, disinformation, cyberattacks, and sabotage as part of a wider campaign to weaken European democracies. He also accused Moscow of escalating its actions against civilian shipping in the Black Sea in recent weeks.

"These are not isolated, unrelated incidents, but part of a premeditated and coordinated campaign," he said, adding that the aim was to divide European societies and discourage countries from pursuing their security and common defense.

Dan said Romania would act to prevent such incidents, identify those involved, and protect its citizens and critical infrastructure. He added that Bucharest would continue to work closely with its NATO allies and EU partners.

The president praised Romanian intelligence, law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities for identifying those who started the Carfil fire and those allegedly behind it.

He also warned that hostile entities increasingly use social media to recruit and manipulate people, including by involving them in illegal activities.

Prime Minister Luca Niculescu said in Chisinau that a defense industry sabotage network operating with Russian involvement had been dismantled, according to Romanian media.

"We will not be discouraged in our commitment to ensuring the security of Romanian citizens and Romania," he said.

Romanian broadcaster Antena 3 CNN reported that three suspects, two Belarusian nationals and a Ukrainian, fled Romania after the fire and were apprehended in Germany and Poland. The broadcaster said they were preparing further acts of sabotage.





