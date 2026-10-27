Merz says Germany-Singapore strategic partnership will grow further

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that Germany and Singapore will expand their strategic partnership, focusing on defense, trade and investment, artificial intelligence and green energy.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Singapore following his meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Merz said they have agreed on an updated work plan for the coming years to enhance their cooperation in various fields.

"We want to intensify our cooperation on defense and security policy. We are concluding new agreements on cybersecurity," Merz said.

"We have been cooperating in the field of submarines for quite some time. We also intend to enter into deeper cooperation with Singapore to strengthen our resilience and protect our critical infrastructure," he added.

The chancellor announced that Germany will join the GUIDE Initiative for the protection of critical underwater infrastructure. The voluntary framework was launched in Singapore last May and has so far been joined by more than a dozen countries, including Australia, the Philippines, France and the UK.

Merz said the two leaders also discussed international conflicts, geopolitical shifts and their support for Ukraine. "Singapore is also a very active member of the coalition of the willing," he said. "We are grateful that Singapore agreed to the sanctions against Russia without hesitation and has also implemented them." He added that the sanctions are intended to persuade Moscow to change course and bring an end to this war.

Wong highlighted several areas of cooperation, including the digital economy and artificial intelligence, joint research and innovation in fields such as AI, advanced manufacturing, green technologies, semiconductors, quantum technology and space technology, stronger interregional ties, and upholding the international rules-based order.

GUIDE Initiative will strengthen cooperation across regions to protect critical underwater infrastructure, which is "essential to our security and connectivity," he said.

Bilateral trade exceeded $13 billion in 2024.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1965.





