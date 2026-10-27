Denmark voices 'skepticism' after Finnish, Norwegian leaders’ calls with Putin

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed skepticism over what she described as "uncoordinated" phone calls by the Finnish and Norwegian leaders with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to media reports Tuesday.

"I am very skeptical of this Norwegian and Finnish initiative. It is not coordinated with any of the rest of us," Frederiksen told during his visit in Finland.

Public broadcaster DR reported that she does not see "any signs" that Russia wants peace with Europe, accusing Russia of pursuing continued "hybrid war that is going on every single day."

"I think that we should keep Europe together instead of going solo," added Frederiksen.

Her remarks came after media reports that Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held what was described "frank and substantive" call with Putin on Ukraine.

The two leaders hosted the US-Ukrainian talks in Oslo last week.





