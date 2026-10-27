Israeli opposition urges voters to turn out to end Netanyahu’s rule

Israeli opposition leaders on Tuesday urged voters to turn out in large numbers in the country's parliamentary elections to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule.

Voting began at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and is scheduled to continue until 10 pm (2000GMT).

Opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party leader and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman called on Israelis to vote to bring an end to Netanyahu's political era.

"Vote. Let's put an end to the Netanyahu era and the rule of the Haredim," Lieberman wrote on US social media company X, referring to ultra-Orthodox religious groups.

Netanyahu has headed Israel's current right-wing government since late December 2022, which has been described as the most far-right in the country's history.

Meanwhile, opposition Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief, said replacing Netanyahu depends on his party emerging as the largest political force.

"There is only one path to achieving change and replacing Netanyahu, and that is the Yashar path," Eisenkot wrote on X.

He stressed that his party must become the largest in Israel to bring about political change.

Both Eisenkot and Netanyahu oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state despite UN resolutions supporting a two-state solution.

Separately, Gilad Kariv, a lawmaker from the opposition Democrats party, urged voters to participate in the elections, describing the vote as an opportunity for political change.

"Today, we are taking the struggle we have waged over the past four years to the ballot box," Kariv wrote on X.

He said Election Day marked "the beginning of four years of hope."

Kariv also warned that Netanyahu and his allies would attempt to undermine the electoral process by spreading misinformation.

"In the coming hours, Netanyahu and his associates will flood you with fake news and misleading messages in an attempt to undermine the elections by spreading lies and illusions," he said.

"Our response must be a massive turnout at the polls," he added.

The elections are widely seen as crucial for the political future of Netanyahu, 76, who is standing trial on corruption charges, including bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which could result in imprisonment if convicted.

Netanyahu has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians during Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where more than 74,000 people have been killed since October 2023.





