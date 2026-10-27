Iranian president arrives in Russia for gas exporters' summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Russia to attend the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the gathering of leaders from gas-exporting countries, according to the report.

The Iranian president may also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries during his one-day visit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Friday that Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet in Moscow this week.

In a post on Instagram, Araghchi said the meeting would follow up on discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Tehran on Oct. 19.

The talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.

The GECF is an intergovernmental organization bringing together major natural gas-producing countries, including Iran, Russia, Qatar and Algeria.