German defense minister says Russia not interested in peace with Ukraine

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius attends a meeting of the E5, a five-country European defence and security cooperation group, at the French Defence Ministry in Paris, on October 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Germany said on Monday that there were no indications whatsoever that Russian President Vladimir Putin was interested in making peace with Ukraine.

"I have to say there is absolutely nothing - not a single thing - to suggest that Vladimir Putin is even remotely interested in a ceasefire, let alone peace. Quite the contrary: he is playing for time," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at an E5 defense ministers' meeting in Paris, France.

"He (Putin) is unable to prevail on the battlefield. So, he will do what he has been doing for the past few years: he will bank on a cold winter and further worsen conditions for the people of Ukraine by having their energy and water infrastructure destroyed - quite systematically. We all know what that means: it is nothing less than sheer terror," he added.

Pistorius stressed that as part of the European Union's support for Ukraine, winter aid packages had been put together. Furthermore, it is "working together with Ukraine to develop an air defense system."

Meanwhile, the German defense minister also warned of mounting Russian hybrid attacks on Europe.

"Russia's hybrid attacks against us Europeans are also on the rise - and significantly so," he said.

Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russia's influence on German society was his greatest concern, warning that Moscow was succeeding in destabilizing European countries.

"My biggest concern at the moment is not our economy, is not the European Union, is not America, is not China. My biggest concern is the impact of Russia on our society and how they are succeeding in destabilizing our societies," he said during the Berlin Global Dialogue.

Merz said the danger extended beyond disinformation campaigns, pointing to suspected attacks on infrastructure and interference with internet and communications systems.