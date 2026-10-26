EUS KALLAS WARNS OF SERIOUS RISK OF RENEWED US-IRAN ESCALATION

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Monday of a serious risk of renewed escalation between the US and Iran, saying further confrontation would benefit neither side.

"There is a serious risk of renewed escalation between the United States and Iran, and any new escalation would only have losers," Kallas said at a news conference following the European Group of Five defense ministers' meeting in Paris.

Her remarks came as she outlined discussions on the Middle East, maritime security and European defense readiness.

Kallas said the EU's naval Operation Aspides was helping keep cargo and oil flowing through the Red Sea.

"I want to thank France, Italy and Greece for their important contributions to this operation," she said.

More than 60 countries had joined an EU pledge opposing tolls and fees on international shipping routes, she added, stressing that "navigation must be unimpeded."

Turning to Lebanon, Kallas said the EU was establishing a new mission to advise and train the country's armed forces and internal security forces.

"We will help Lebanon to strengthen territorial control, border security, and internal security. Europe is investing in Lebanon's future," she said.

On Ukraine, Kallas said the renewed diplomatic push was at odds with Russia's continued attacks.

"The new diplomatic push is there, but it's also clear, and I agree with my colleagues, that Putin's actions tell a different story," she said.

"There is little hope for imminent peace in Ukraine. Ukraine faces another brutal war winter. Our task is to help to withstand the attacks and increase the costs for Russia."

She said further sanctions were being prepared and urged stronger pressure on Russia's shadow fleet.

"We need to do more to increase the pressure on the shadow fleet across maritime choke points," she said.