Jordanian airstrikes kill 5 civilians, injure 2 in southern Syria

Five civilians, including women and children, were killed, and two others injured in Jordanian airstrikes in southern Syria late Monday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, as Damascus said the strikes were carried out without prior coordination with the Syrian government.

The agency reported strikes on several locations in Daraa province. Citing the provincial health director, it said two people injured in Muzayrib in the western countryside were taken to Tafas National Hospital.

Among those killed was a 65-year-old man from Daraa city's Tariq al-Sadd neighborhood who died from shrapnel wounds caused by the airstrikes, the health director said.

The Syrian government said authorities were supporting those affected.

It said an investigation was underway and contacts with Jordan were ongoing, stressing the need for joint security and field coordination on operations affecting border areas to safeguard Syria's sovereignty and both countries' security.

Earlier Monday, the Jordanian army said it struck sites belonging to "terrorist organizations" in southern Syria that it linked to an attack Friday on mourners at Hamoud Church in Jordan's southern Karak province which killed nine people.

The army said its strikes killed and wounded members of the groups and destroyed sites and vehicles. It did not name the organizations, specify the locations, or provide casualty figures.

Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects in the church attack earlier Monday after a shootout in Karak. All three were wounded, while no security personnel were injured, according to Jordan's Public Security Directorate.