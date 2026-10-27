Carney sees ‘greater prospect’ of a trade deal if US moves toward accepting Canada’s red lines

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday that the prospects for a trade deal with the US would improve if Washington moves closer to accepting Canada's key conditions, stressing that Ottawa would sign an agreement only if it serves the national interest.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Carney responded to a question about a possible trade deal between Canada and the US.

"To the extent to which the US is moving towards accepting those aspects, then there's a greater prospect of a deal. But we'll judge it, and if there is something, we'll judge it as a whole," he said.

He said Ottawa had set firm limits that led it to reject the terms put forward in August.

"We had very clear bottom lines, red lines, which meant that we were not willing to sign what was offered in August," Carney said.

He added that Canada remains willing to reach an agreement on the right terms.

"Canada's ready to sign an agreement that is in the interests of Canadians, all Canadians," he said.

Carney's remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump said Washington is "getting close to a deal" with Canada. Speaking to reporters Sunday before a rally, Trump alleged that Ottawa has long profited off the US.