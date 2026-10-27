Cyberattack targets Italian lawmakers’ email accounts, including Meloni’s

A recent cyberattack on the computer systems of Italy's Chamber of Deputies affected the email accounts of several lawmakers, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italian news agency ANSA reported Tuesday.

The attack affected the chamber's entire computer system but was contained by its technicians, the agency said.

Sources at Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister's office, said Meloni's affected account was not the one she uses for government communications.

Sources at the Chamber of Deputies said the incident did not constitute an emergency, adding that such attacks occur daily.

"All protective measures have been implemented," including in cooperation with the National Cybersecurity Agency, ANSA quoted the sources as saying.

The measures may include the temporary deactivation of certain computer system functions, which the sources described as standard practice.

They also said similar attacks and pressure on IT systems appeared to have intensified in recent days, including against other national, European and international institutions.



