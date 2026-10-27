Putin discusses Ukraine settlement with Finnish counterpart, Norwegian premier

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Tuesday with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at the request of the Finnish and Norwegian sides, the Kremlin said.

The leaders exchanged views on settling the Ukraine crisis, taking into account Putin's talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg on Oct. 21, and the contacts of Stubb and Store with Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, according to the Kremlin readout.

"The interlocutors welcomed the agreement reached to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November," it said.

The talks are aimed, among other things, at ensuring the security of Russia and Ukraine after a complete end to hostilities, it noted.

Putin assessed the current situation in the conflict zone and recalled "its root causes," the statement added.

"It was stressed that achieving a just, long-term peace is possible only with full and unconditional consideration of the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation," it also said, describing the policies of the EU and NATO as "confrontational."

The leaders also discussed security and stability in the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe.

"The president of Finland and the prime minister of Norway confirmed the importance of observing international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation," the Kremlin said.

Putin informed the two leaders that a US-mediated humanitarian operation has begun in the area of the settlement of Oleshky, and that a temporary ceasefire has been introduced for this purpose on the Kherson front, it added.

"The leaders of the three countries agreed to continue maintaining direct telephone contacts," the Kremlin said.