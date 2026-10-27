2 killed, 15 injured in Russian, Ukrainian overnight strikes

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured in overnight attacks, officials from Russia and Ukraine said Tuesday.

One person was killed when a passenger bus traveling from Simferopol to Moscow came under a Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Moscow-appointed governor said.

"A passenger bus traveling on the Simferopol-Moscow route was hit by a cynical enemy drone attack. There were 31 people on the bus, one person was killed. The attack took place near the city of Primorsk. All the injured have been taken to hospital," Yevgeny Balitsky said on the Russian social media platform Max.

He said passengers who did not need hospital treatment were provided with meals and accommodation.

"I am in direct contact with the emergency services," he added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said one person was killed and 15 others were injured in Russian attacks on the capital Kyiv.

Russia's Defense Ministry separately said its forces carried out a massive overnight strike with ground-launched precision weapons and drones on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and transport infrastructure in Kyiv, a logistics center in the Kharkiv region, and vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian forces.

According to the ministry, the targets in Kyiv included an industrial enterprise producing and storing long- and medium-range drones, and a drone assembly shop of the company Oakline, which it said produces and stores the FP-1 and FP-2 long- and medium-range drones of the company Fire Point.

It also said it hit a drone assembly workshop and the Yuzhny road-rail bridge, which it claimed was used for transit of military cargo by road and rail.

In the Kharkiv region, the ministry said it struck an unloading and customs terminal of the company Regional Logistics Center, which it said is used to store and distribute supplies and dual-use goods for Ukrainian forces, as well as reconnaissance and strike drones.

The ministry also claimed that a dry cargo vessel carrying supplies for Ukrainian forces to the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa region was hit at sea.

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 222 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over 15 Russian regions overnight, the ministry said.

The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.



