World leaders congratulate Brazil’s Lula on presidential runoff victory

Leaders across Latin America and US Senator Bernie Sanders congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday following his re-election as Brazil's president, pledging continued cooperation and commending the country's democratic process.

Lula defeated Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff, securing a historic fourth non-consecutive term with 51.76% of the valid votes (over 60 million ballots) compared with Bolsonaro, who received 48.24%.

Among the first to offer congratulations to Lula was Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who celebrated the outcome as a victory for democracy and the Brazilian people.

"Long live democracy! The people of Brazil have won. Congratulations, President Lula!" Sheinbaum wrote on the US social media platform X.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader praised Brazil's civic participation and congratulated Lula on securing another term.

"I salute the Brazilian people for today's civic and participatory electoral process. Congratulations to President Lula on his election to a new term. May we continue working together over this renewed four-year term toward a more integrated and prosperous Latin America," Abinader said on X.

Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi said he had spoken directly with Lula, whom he described as a friend, to congratulate him.

"I have just spoken with Brazil's president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a friend. I congratulated him on his victory and on the democratic celebration represented by an electoral process," Orsi wrote on X.

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena also congratulated Lula on X, highlighting the shared priorities of the two neighboring countries.

"Congratulations, Lula, on your election as president of Brazil. I salute the Brazilian people on this great democratic occasion. Paraguay and Brazil share a common agenda of integration and development. We will continue working together for the well-being of our people," Pena said.

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz emphasized the historical ties between the two countries and the importance of continued cooperation.

"I congratulate President Lula on his victory. Bolivia and Brazil are neighboring and brotherly countries, united by a shared history and common challenges. We will continue working together to strengthen our relationship and create more opportunities for our nations," Paz wrote on X.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino also congratulated Lula and the Brazilian people, pledging continued cooperation.

"I congratulate the Brazilian people on this democratic occasion and especially President Lula on his victory! We will continue working together for our countries," Mulino said on X.

In the US, Sanders congratulated Lula in a post on X, praising his record on workers' rights and democracy.

"Congratulations to Lula on his extraordinary reelection victory in the Brazilian presidential election. Lula has stood up for Brazilian workers & democracy — and will continue to do so in the next four years," Sanders wrote.





