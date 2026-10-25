US President Donald Trump rules out Sunday military strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump ruled out immediate military strikes against Iran on Sunday, stating that Washington has no plans to launch attacks.

"Would I tell you that? But the answer is no. There will not be a strike," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a campaign rally in Michigan, when asked whether military action against Iran could occur as soon as Sunday.

The remarks follow statements earlier Sunday in which Trump presented an ultimatum regarding Tehran, questioning whether Washington should finalize a diplomatic agreement or pursue total military destruction against Iran.

"Do I make a deal with them, or do I finish them off? That's the only question," Trump told Fox News, framing future action as a binary choice between diplomacy and escalated military operations.

Asserting that American forces exert full maritime dominance over the Gulf transit corridor, Trump said: "Remember, we now control the Hormuz Strait. They get nothing. Yes, we get everything." He maintained that commercial activity through the chokepoint exceeds pre-war levels, calling the US Navy's enforcement of the blockade on Iranian ports and shipping "unbelievable."

Trump on Saturday suggested Washington could launch fresh military strikes or secure a comprehensive accord, questioning whether Tehran would honor potential commitments while asserting that either outcome delivers an American victory.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz remains a central friction point in the Iran war, which erupted in late February following joint US-Israeli strikes, despite a ceasefire and a memorandum to conclude a final peace deal.

- Trilateral peace talks and Brazil elections

Turning to the war in Eastern Europe, Trump indicated that high-level diplomatic engagements involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US are approaching, asserting: "We're going to be having some pretty soon, and I think they both want to make a deal."

Addressing the presidential election in Brazil, the US president refrained from backing any candidate, explaining that administration officials are actively "watching" the race unfold.

- Border enforcement and European unrest

Turning to immigration, Trump linked urban unrest across European cities to lax border enforcement, contrasting the situation abroad with border controls in the US over the past 18 months.

"I closed the border. You know that we've had zero infiltration," Trump said, asserting that "zero illegal aliens" entered in that timeframe and claimed previous policies permitted millions of arrivals.

Pointing to recent protests across France, Italy, Belgium, and Spain, Trump said he earlier warned French President Emmanuel Macron: "'You are destroying France. You're letting people come in that hate your country.'" He argued that mass migrant flows into Spain illustrate broader instability across Europe.

- Taiwan and semiconductor trade

Addressing advanced technology and manufacturing, Trump accused Taiwan of having "stolen" the entire US semiconductor sector through predatory pricing.

"They stole our chip business, all of it, 100%, because they made chips at a ridiculous price, and they just pushed them in," Trump said, adding that stronger executive leadership in Washington would have averted broader regional friction with China.