US to host G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta this weekend

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday to host a two-day G20 foreign ministers' meeting, where diplomats from the world's leading economies will discuss shared economic and security challenges, the State Department said Monday.

The meeting is part of Trump's administration's effort to refocus the G20 on economic growth, economic security, and policies intended to deliver results for Americans, the department said in a statement.

Rubio will convene the top diplomats to advance practical cooperation on issues affecting the global economy, it said.

"As a global hub of diplomacy, connectivity, and commerce, Atlanta offers the perfect backdrop for these discussions," it said of the Southern US city.

The US plans to use the meeting to address geopolitical crises that contribute to economic instability, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and global supply chains, said the statement.

The talks are also expected to help establish priorities ahead of December's G20 leaders' summit, where heads of government meeting in Miami, Florida will address broader economic issues.