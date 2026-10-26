Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran hold quadrilateral meeting in Tehran

A quadrilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran began in the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday, with talks set to focus on regional security, Israel's activities in the region, and developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

The meeting, hosted by Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, brought together delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

Both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are attending the meeting, while Türkiye is represented by National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın, Saudi Arabia by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.