Egyptian president meets UN chief, calls for 'just' settlement of Palestinian issue

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on Monday for a just settlement of the Palestinian issue and comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Sisi stressed the "importance of strengthening the UN's role and restoring confidence in the multilateral system through adherence to the UN Charter," according to a presidency statement

He reaffirmed Egypt's support for preserving the UN's central role in maintaining international peace and security and called for coordinated international efforts to support the organization in resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

Sisi also underlined the need to reform the Security Council in a way that reflects international balances, reiterating Egypt's commitment to comprehensive reform and stronger African representation.

The Egyptian president praised Guterres' positions on the Palestinian issue and the need for its just and comprehensive settlement.

The UN chief, for his part, welcomed Egyptian efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and praised Cairo's role in facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave and ensuring it reaches those in need.

"Lasting peace in the region could not be achieved without a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, stressing that it would remain the central issue in the Middle East until a final solution is reached," he said.

Guterres also voiced deep concern over developments in the occupied West Bank and urged the international community to assume its responsibilities to halt violations against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

He praised Egypt's efforts to prevent escalation in the Gulf region, saying there was an opportunity to reach understandings that could help ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran's nuclear program through peaceful means.

According to the statement, the talks also covered developments in the Horn of Africa, Sudan and Libya, with both sides stressing the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means and respecting international law.

Both sides also reaffirmed the need to move forward with reform of the UN system, including the Security Council, to make it more representative, equitable and capable of responding effectively to contemporary international challenges.

Guterres arrived in Cairo on Saturday as part of diplomatic consultations aimed at de-escalating tensions between the US and Iran and supporting a diplomatic solution to the conflict in cooperation with Egypt and regional and international partners.





