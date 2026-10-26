UN report accuses Israel of war crimes in Palestine

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has accused Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories, while continuing acts of genocide in Gaza.

In its latest report, the commission stated that Israeli forces have committed serious violations, including extermination, persecution, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence. It also accused Israel of deliberately targeting Palestinian civilians despite the so-called ceasefire agreement.

The report highlighted a sharp increase in Palestinian deaths in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023. According to the findings, 254 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes between October 2023 and September 2026, compared with just six between 2008 and October 2023.

The commission also accused Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinian children, causing severe physical and psychological harm, and using sexual violence to displace and intimidate Palestinian communities.

"ISRAEL DELIBERATELY TARGETED PALESTINIAN CHILDREN"

The report stated that Israeli military operations since January 2025 have caused the largest displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank since 1967, with at least 34,176 people forcibly displaced as of August 2026.

It further described Israeli military attacks and settler violence as part of a widespread and systematic assault against Palestinian civilians.

"KILLING PALESTINIANS IS PART OF A BROADER STRATEGY"

Commission Chair Srinivasan Muralidhar said the deliberate killing of Palestinians, destruction of homes and forced displacement were part of a broader strategy to remove Palestinians from their land and impose unbearable living conditions.

Muralidhar also warned that Israel's expanding territorial control in Gaza continues to endanger civilians, particularly those approaching or crossing the Israeli-controlled Yellow Line.

He emphasized that Israel's policies aim to maximize territorial control while reducing the Palestinian population, undermining Palestinians' fundamental right to self-determination.