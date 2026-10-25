SERBIAS VUCIC CONCEDES DEFEAT TO STUDENT LED MOVEMENT IN PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat to the ⁠student-led protest movement ⁠in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"We still do not have final results, ⁠on the basis of a sample ... it is clear that we have lost these elections, the Student List has won, they will have between 135 and 140 seats and ⁠we will ⁠have 105, no one else has entered parliament," Vucic said.

The snap elections, called by Vucic in September, came after almost two years of student-led ⁠demonstrations against perceived corruption and creeping authoritarianism triggered by the deaths of 16 people when a train station canopy collapsed in the city of ⁠Novi ‌Sad ‌in 2024.

The students ⁠have since ‌gained widespread support to become the greatest threat ⁠to Vucic since ⁠he first became prime minister ⁠in 2014 and then president in 2017.







