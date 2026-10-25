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News World Serbia's Vucic concedes defeat to student led movement in parliamentary election

Serbia's Vucic concedes defeat to student led movement in parliamentary election

Serbian strongman Aleksandar Vučić conceded defeat in Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections, acknowledging that a surging student-led protest movement had swept past his ruling coalition to secure a decisive legislative majority.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 26,2026 12:35 AM
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SERBIAS VUCIC CONCEDES DEFEAT TO STUDENT LED MOVEMENT IN PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat to the ⁠student-led protest movement ⁠in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"We still do not have final results, ⁠on the basis of a sample ... it is clear that we have lost these elections, the Student List has won, they will have between 135 and 140 seats and ⁠we will ⁠have 105, no one else has entered parliament," Vucic said.

The snap elections, called by Vucic in September, came after almost two years of student-led ⁠demonstrations against perceived corruption and creeping authoritarianism triggered by the deaths of 16 people when a train station canopy collapsed in the city of ⁠Novi ‌Sad ‌in 2024.

The students ⁠have since ‌gained widespread support to become the greatest threat ⁠to Vucic since ⁠he first became prime minister ⁠in 2014 and then president in 2017.