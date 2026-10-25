MARINE HAS TO WIN: LE PEN SUPPORTERS FEAR FOR FRANCES FUTURE

Wrapped in the French tricolour, Loic Le Tourneau was among thousands of supporters who flocked on Sunday to see far-right leader Marine Le Pen officially launch her presidential campaign.

Outside the arena in the city of Orleans, fans milled about, tucking into hot dogs and French fries and snapping up Le Pen-branded T-shirts and scarves before heading inside.

But behind the festive atmosphere lay deep-seated anxieties about France's future among the roughly 8,500 people who turned out to hear the leader of the nationalist, anti-immigration party.

Le Tourneau, who travelled nearly an hour to attend the rally, said he was increasingly worried about insecurity in France -- even though he said he had not experienced it firsthand in the countryside where he lives.

"I'm afraid because things have been deteriorating enormously for about ten years now," the 25-year-old told AFP.

"I'm worried things will keep getting worse if the National Rally doesn't come to power next year."

Polls show Le Pen -- who has already made three unsuccessful presidential bids -- is the frontrunner in the race to succeed centrist President Emmanuel Macron in next year's election.

But critics accuse her Eurosceptic party of remaining fundamentally racist despite her efforts to distance it from the legacy of her father, who co-founded what was then called the National Front and was convicted over racist and antisemitic remarks.

Her campaign launch came after weeks of unrest across France, where largely peaceful mass demonstrations have at times descended into violence and looting not seen in years.

Accusing Macron's centrist government of being soft on violent protesters, Le Pen vowed on Sunday to "restore the rule of law".

For Jacques Olivier, 65, a longtime supporter of the National Front then the National Rally, the stakes could hardly be higher.

"Marine has to win, otherwise France will collapse," said Olivier, who came from the Paris region.

He blamed immigration in part for what he saw as rising crime and violence.

"When you open the borders to the entire world, you get some not very nice people coming into our country to take advantage of us and to loot," he said, calling for "radical change".

"We have nothing to lose and everything to gain," he added.

Le Pen is running for the top job after an appeals court earlier this year upheld a graft conviction against her, but shortened a ban on her holding public office.

The choice of Orleans was a symbolic one: Joan of Arc lifted an English siege there in 1429 before being burned at the stake two years later.

Le Pen invoked the Catholic warrior -- revered by the far right as a symbol of national resistance -- in her speech, recalling how she had freed the city from a "foreign threat".

Among those drawn to Le Pen's message was Marie, a 19-year-old supporter with two French flags poking out of her handbag, who wanted a tougher stance on immigration.

"Those who love France should stay, and those who don't should leave," she said, declining to give her surname.

She also believed Le Pen would put an end to the "appalling" violence that has marred recent protests.

"There wouldn't be any more violent demonstrations," she said.

Yet despite the bleak picture supporters painted of France's current situation, the mood inside the arena was one of optimism.

Throughout the evening, the crowd repeatedly erupted into chants of "We're going to win! We're going to win!"







