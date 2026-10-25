Iran says 'nothing will be same' in region after war with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that "nothing will be the same" in the region after the recent war with the US and Israel, including the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The current war has changed everything. We must acknowledge that new realities have emerged," Araghchi said in a speech at the Foreign Ministry, as cited by Iran's Press TV.

"The shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before, nor will the strait be managed as it was in the past," he added.

The top diplomat stressed that Tehran would welcome "any security plan originating from within the region itself."

Iran and the US remain at odds over control of the strategic waterway since the US-Israeli war that began in February. While Tehran insists on its authority to manage passage through the strait, Washington demands unrestricted navigation.

The US and Iran signed an interim deal in June to resolve their conflict, but diplomatic negotiations have stalled amid rising tensions between the two sides.