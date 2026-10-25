Serbia’s political leaders cast ballots in snap parliamentary elections

Serbia's leading political figures cast their ballots Sunday in snap parliamentary elections, with former President Aleksandar Vucic calling for a peaceful vote, Socialist leader Ivica Dacic emphasizing stability and a prominent student-backed candidate predicting record voter turnout.

Vucic, who heads the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's (SNS) electoral list, voted alongside his wife, Tamara Vucic, at a polling station in New Belgrade.

Speaking to reporters afterward, he expressed hope that the elections would proceed peacefully and pledged to respect the outcome.

"I hope the elections will take place peacefully and in an orderly manner, just as they have at this polling station. I believe that tonight we will see the democratic will of the citizens," Vucic said.

He stressed that his political camp would accept defeat but also expected its victory to be respected.

"If we lose, we will recognize the will of the voters. If we win, no one will take that victory away from us," he said.

Vucic described the election as a choice between Serbia's future and its past, criticizing previous governments over economic policies and political decisions.

He said preliminary indications of the election outcome could become available between 10 pm and 11 pm local time (2100-2200GMT).

DACIC CALLS FOR PEACE, STABILITY



Ivica Dacic, leader of the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) and head of the "Factor of Stability" electoral list, voted in Belgrade's Dedinje neighborhood.

Speaking after casting his ballot, Dacic called for a peaceful election day and said he expected a stable result for his coalition.

"First of all, I want the elections to take place in a democratic and fair atmosphere, in accordance with the law, and for the day to pass peacefully," he said.

Dacic, who also serves as interior minister in a caretaker capacity, said political stability was particularly important during turbulent times.

"We will preserve peace, and we will also preserve political stability," he added.

STUDENT-BACKED CANDIDATE EXPECTS RECORD TURNOUT



Meanwhile, Ilija Srdanovic, the lead candidate of the "Student List-Students Win," voted in the northern city of Novi Sad.

Speaking to reporters, Srdanovic expressed hope that the elections would take place peacefully and that voters would freely determine Serbia's political future.

"I hope today will pass in a democratic atmosphere, in peace, and that we will legitimately elect a new government in Serbia," he said.

Srdanovic said the large number of voters arriving at polling stations early in the morning reflected the political atmosphere during the election campaign.

"Throughout the campaign, it was clear that we would see scenes like these today, suggesting that this could be record turnout in Serbia's recent parliamentary history," he said.

Asked whether supporters should remain near polling stations after voting ends to protect the election results, Srdanovic said the student-backed list would provide further guidance after releasing its first preliminary results.

"The most important thing now is for people to go out and vote freely," he added.

MORE THAN 6.4 MILLION ELIGIBLE VOTERS



Serbia is holding snap parliamentary elections to elect 250 members of the National Assembly.

According to the Republic Electoral Commission, 6,451,292 voters are registered to participate.

A total of 18 electoral lists, comprising 2,418 candidates, are competing for parliamentary seats.

Voting is taking place at 8,392 polling stations across the country under the supervision of domestic and international observers.

Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0600GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 pm (1900GMT).

The elections come amid months of student-led protests and political tensions following the November 2024 collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad that killed 16 people.

A party or coalition needs at least 126 seats in the 250-member parliament to secure a majority and form a government.