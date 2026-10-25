IRANS ARMY CLAIMS IT SHOT DOWN US DRONE OVER SOUTHERN IRAN

Iran's army claims it shot down US drone over southern Iran

Iran's army claimed Sunday that its air defense forces shot down and destroyed a US Lucas-type drone over the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Citing the military's public relations department, the agency said the drone was destroyed "by the fire of the Air Defense Force's systems, under the country's integrated air defense network."

The reported incident came after US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Washington could strike Iran as soon as Sunday or reach a "big, beautiful" agreement with Tehran, amid reports that he was considering renewed attacks on the country.

The war between Washington and Tehran began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, triggering a wider regional conflict that remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal.