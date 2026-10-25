Russia, Ukraine report casualties in overnight strikes

At least three people were killed and 16 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia, while 10 people were injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine, officials from both countries said Sunday.

In Russia, two people were killed and two seriously injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a minibus belonging to an agricultural enterprise in the village of Borshchovo in the Bryansk region, regional head Yegor Kovalchuk said.

In Belgorod, one person was killed and 14 injured in a large-scale overnight drone attack, regional Governor Alexander Shuvaev said on the Russian social media platform Max.

In Ukraine, 10 people, including three emergency responders, were injured in Russian strikes in Kharkiv and Vinnytsia, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Six more people were injured in a Russian strike on a residential five-story building in Vinnytsia, it added.

The attacks sparked fires, and emergency crews came under repeated strikes while responding to the incidents, the service said.

A fire engine tanker was completely destroyed, it added.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces continued overnight strikes against logistics centers, port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and vessels allegedly carrying supplies for Ukrainian forces.

In Kharkiv, Russian strikes hit the Epicentr logistics center, a distribution center and the Vasyshchevo logistics terminal, it said.

According to the ministry, the facilities were used to store military or dual-use goods intended to support Ukraine's armed forces.

The ministry also claimed that a dry cargo vessel carrying supplies for Ukrainian forces was struck while crossing the sea en route to the port of Chornomorsk.

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 532 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over 25 Russian regions overnight, the ministry said.

The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.