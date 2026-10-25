Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi cruise missile over Khamis Mushait

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi group toward the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

"A cruise missile launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait was intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on US social media platform X.

Earlier Sunday, Maliki said coalition forces had also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh.

The developments came amid escalating hostilities involving attacks on Saudi aviation and energy infrastructure and coalition strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015.

The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.