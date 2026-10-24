Trump says US will do business with Ukraine, Russia after war ends

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would be willing to do business with both Ukraine and Russia after their war ends, expressing hope that the two countries would reach a deal.

Asked about Russia's interest in investing in Alaska's natural gas sector, Trump said he had no specific comment on the proposal but pointed to the prospect of renewed economic ties once the conflict is over.

"Certainly, we'll do business with Ukraine and with Russia after this war ends," Trump said.

He said he would like to "get back to life where Russia and Ukraine make a deal, and then we'd be able to do business with both," he added.

Trump also highlighted a deal with Kyiv involving Ukraine's natural resources, saying it could be worth up to $1 trillion.

He linked the agreement to US assistance provided to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden, arguing that Washington should have sought compensation for its support.

"I feel foolish because all you had to do is ask them, and they would have paid. Meaning the European Union would have paid," Trump said.