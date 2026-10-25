11 shot, 1 more injured near Florida university stadium: Police

At least 12 people, including six minors, were injured in a shooting near a university stadium in the US state of Florida on Saturday night, police said.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters at a late-night news conference that 11 people sustained gunshot wounds near Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The 12th victim, the grandmother of one of those shot, was injured while fleeing the scene, he said.

Six of the victims were adults and six were minors, with the youngest aged 11.

"At least three of our victims have sustained serious injuries and one of those are in critical condition," Revell said, adding that eight others were in stable condition.

Early information indicated that an altercation had occurred between individuals, he said, noting that the investigation was ongoing.

The shooting took place shortly after the university's homecoming football game, prompting a major police response, according to the local Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

Florida A&M issued a safety alert around 8.40 pm local time, urging people near the stadium to shelter in place or avoid the area.

Authorities said the scene had been secured by late evening, the newspaper reported.

Florida State University also advised students, faculty and staff across Tallahassee to remain indoors as a precaution, saying there was no indication that members of its community were involved.