Brazilian candidates hold final rallies as runoff race remains tight

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro held their final campaign rallies Saturday ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff, as a new poll put the candidates nearly even, the O Globo newspaper reported.

The final day saw the candidates mobilize supporters in major urban centers, seeking to consolidate their voter bases before polling stations open.

Lula supporters began gathering around noon in Sao Paulo for his final campaign event, according to GloboNews.

He was expected to arrive after 4 pm local time (1900GMT) following a campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro, meanwhile, wooed voters in Rio's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood in the southwestern zone, GloboNews reported.

A poll released Saturday put Bolsonaro at 50.7% support, compared with 49.3% for Lula.

The figures indicate a close race ahead of Sunday's vote.

The runoff pits Lula, who is seeking another term after returning to office in 2023, against Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Latin America is watching the election closely, given Brazil's regional influence and its role as the continent's largest economy.