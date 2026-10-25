News World Oil pollution from war-damaged tanker polluting UAE beaches

Oil pollution from war-damaged tanker polluting UAE beaches

A satellite image shows an oil spill off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, UAE, October 19, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Beaches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been closed due to oil pollution apparently caused by an attack on a tanker during the war involving Iran, the Environment Ministry said on Sunday.



The affected beaches are in the emirates of Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, near Dubai.



The ministry said the pollution originated from a leaking oil tanker and that efforts were under way to contain the spill and clean up the affected areas.



Residents of Sharjah, which borders Dubai, have reported a strong smell of petrol or gas lingering for several days. The ministry said it was investigating the odour but stressed that there was no health risk.



According to Wim Zwijnenburg, a researcher specializing in conflict and environmental issues at the Dutch peace organization PAX, the oil came from the Panamanian-flagged tanker Gem No 2, which is owned by a Taiwan-based company.



The 330-metre-long tanker began leaking oil after being attacked two weeks ago, Zwijnenburg told dpa. The resulting oil slick now stretches approximately 90 kilometres.



The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported the attack two weeks ago, saying a projectile had struck the vessel and sparked a fire on board.



The affected waters are home to a wide range of marine life, including dugongs, dolphins and sea turtles. Coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass meadows also provide vital habitats and feeding grounds for numerous species of birds and marine animals.



Oil pollution in the Gulf has increased significantly since the war involving Iran began in February.





















