3 civilians wounded in shooting by unidentified gunmen in northern Syria

Three civilians were wounded Sunday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern countryside of Aleppo province in Syria, local media reported.

The incident took place near the town of Fafin, Syrian Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

Syrian authorities have not immediately commented on the attack or the identity of those responsible.

The Syrian government is working to strengthen security and stability across the country and pursue armed groups amid security challenges, including sporadic attacks.

These efforts have been underway since the ouster of the Bashar Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024.