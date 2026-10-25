Police clash with protesters in Rome as demonstrators march toward prime minister’s office

Demonstrators in Rome clashed with security forces on Saturday after attempting to march toward the prime minister's office, amid heightened security in Italy following violent protests last weekend.

Authorities stepped up security measures in cities ahead of the demonstrations. Despite the precautions, tensions escalated, and clashes broke out between police and protesters in some areas.

Various groups held demonstrations in the capital throughout the day. In the morning, far-right groups protested last weekend's demonstrations in Milan, which were marked by unrest.

In the afternoon, left-wing groups and students took part in a march against "war and imperialism."

The march ended peacefully, but young people who left the procession later confronted security forces near the Colosseum. Tensions did not escalate after the students changed their route.

The unauthorized march continued for some time at various locations around the Colosseum. A group of demonstrators also entered the ancient amphitheater and chanted slogans.

After hours of protesting in the city center, the demonstrators tried to march to the prime minister's office in the evening but hit a police barricade near Santa Susanna Square.

While negotiations continued between police and protesters seeking to proceed, some demonstrators threw bottles, explosive devices and fireworks at security forces. Police responded with water cannons and, in some places, batons.

The situation appeared to calm briefly, but police used water cannons again after demonstrators resumed throwing explosive devices. One protester was seen injured, with blood covering his head after being struck by an object.

The demonstrators eventually changed their route and left the area after realizing police would not allow them to pass.

Italian media reported that security forces detained 28 people early Saturday as a preventive measure ahead of the demonstrations in Rome.

CLASHES REPORTED IN SEVERAL CITIES



Protests about the rising cost of living and against the government were also held in Naples, Bologna and Turin, in addition to Rome and Milan. Media reports said scuffles between protesters and police broke out at times in Bologna and Turin.

Following last weekend's unrest in Milan, 500 soldiers were deployed to the city center, and shop windows were covered with wooden boards.

Although tensions flared between demonstrators and security forces at times Saturday, the unrest did not escalate.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked law enforcement officers in a post on the US social media platform X.

"I would like to thank the law enforcement officers who are working to ensure the safety of citizens and the right to peaceful protest, despite some violent groups trying to provoke clashes and disorder in Italy's squares today as well," she said.