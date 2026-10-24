Kenya records second Ebola death, a 65-year-old woman

Kenya confirmed its second Ebola death Friday, a 65-year-old woman, the Health Ministry announced, bringing the death toll to two among nine confirmed infections.

The woman, identified as the country's third confirmed Ebola patient, died late Friday while receiving treatment at an infectious disease facility, according to a statement by Director General for Health Patrick Amoth.

"The Ministry of Health is deeply saddened to announce the passing on of a 65-year-old female patient, the third confirmed case of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease) in Kenya," said Amoth.

The woman was a close family member and direct contact of Kenya's first Ebola patient, who also died from the disease.

She had been placed under quarantine before developing symptoms on Oct. 13 and was admitted to an infectious disease treatment unit the same day.

Health officials said she had been receiving supportive medical care but died after her condition deteriorated.

The ministry said arrangements were underway for a safe burial in consultation with the family, with specially trained teams expected to conduct the procedure under established infection prevention protocols.

- 7 patients under treatment

The latest death leaves seven Ebola patients receiving care at two isolation facilities, according to the ministry.

Authorities said all nine infections were linked to a single group of known contacts, with no indication that the virus had spread to the wider population.

"All cases remain within one cluster of known contacts, and there is no evidence of community spread," it said.

Kenya confirmed its first Ebola infection earlier this month, prompting increased disease surveillance, contact tracing, and quarantine measures to prevent further transmission.

The latest death comes as authorities continue monitoring people who may have been exposed to the virus.





