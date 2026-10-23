Trump says US will ‘take care of Cuba' on its way back from Iran

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US would address Cuba after dealing with Iran.

"We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We'll do a little stopover," Trump said at a rally in the state of Florida.

The president went on to describe a scenario involving US ships passing Cuba and one vessel stopping near the island's coast, before suggesting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be sent to conclude an agreement.

"Actually, what we're going to do with Cuba is we're going to come back from Iran, those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands, and then we're going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal," he said.