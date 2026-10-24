Iraq says no US troops left in the country, not even advisers

Iraq's prime minister said Friday that no US troops are left in the country, including in advisory roles, as Baghdad moves to bring all weapons under state control by next June.

Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the absence of foreign forces had removed the justification armed factions previously cited for retaining their weapons.

He stressed that the government's decision to restrict weapons to state institutions was final and irreversible.

"By June 30, 2027, there will be no weapons outside the framework of the state," he said.

Al-Zaidi said the government reached agreements concerning weapons held by three armed factions and is negotiating with four others to complete the process.

"Iraq is a state that has factions, not factions that own a state," he added.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq once was only days awa from facing international isolation, including the possible departure of foreign embassies and the imposition of restrictions.

He said Western countries had believed that certain armed groups had effectively taken control of the Iraqi state, but his government had managed to overcome the threat.

Strategic partnership with US

Despite the withdrawal of US troops, Al-Zaidi stressed that Baghdad remains committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with Washington.

He said Iraq chose the US as a strategic partner for its technological and economic capabilities.

The prime minister said US companies had already begun operating in Iraq and implementing projects in areas of bilateral cooperation.

He added that the partnership with Washington, alongside the development of Iraq's energy sector, would significantly enhance the country's regional and international influence compared with previous years.

US troop withdrawal

Baghdad and Washington agreed in September 2024 on a phased withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq, with the military mission scheduled to conclude by this September.

On Sept. 30, Iraq announced the end of the US-led coalition's military mission in the country, while the Pentagon confirmed the departure of coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base.

The withdrawal marked a transition from the coalition's military mission against the terror group ISIS (Daesh) to security cooperation, including training and intelligence sharing, according to Anadolu reports.

Regional tensions

Turning to regional developments, Al-Zaidi stressed that Iraq would not take part in any war and would remain a meeting point for opposing parties.

He said the regional crisis would ultimately have to end with an agreement, regardless of how events unfolded.

The prime minister rejected the possibility of closing Iraq's border with Iran, warning that such a move would harm both countries.

"Closing the border with Iran means economically besieging ourselves," he said.

Oil exports, Strait of Hormuz

Al-Zaidi said Iraq is working to establish a network of oil export pipelines to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz amid disruptions to maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.

He said the government is seeking to reactivate the oil export route through Türkiye's Ceyhan port and diversify its export outlets.

"The Hormuz crisis has deprived Iraq of benefiting from rising oil prices," he said, noting that Iraqi oil exports had fluctuated between suspension and resumption due to regional conditions.

The prime minister also announced plans to boost Iraq's oil production capacity to 10 million barrels per day by 2032.

Describing the Development Road project with Türkiye as Iraq's "third river," he said construction would begin following parliamentary approval of the budget.

The project aims to establish a major transportation corridor linking Iraq's southern ports to Türkiye and onward to European markets.





