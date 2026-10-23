Türkiye’s foreign minister vows Ankara will continue taking responsibility for resolving regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that Ankara would continue taking responsibility for resolving regional issues.

In a post on Türkiye-based social media platform NSosyal, Fidan commented on the R4 and R4+E3 foreign ministers' meetings held in Istanbul with Italy's participation.

Fidan said Türkiye hosted a gathering in Istanbul that brought together eight countries to discuss interconnected challenges and conflicts affecting the Middle East and Europe.

He said participants agreed that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, guided by the principle of regional ownership.

"We hope that this initiative, which we have spearheaded, will become a lasting mechanism and contribute to peace and stability in our region and beyond. As Türkiye, given our central position between the two regions, we will continue to take responsibility for resolving regional issues," Fidan said, thanking his counterparts who attended the meeting.