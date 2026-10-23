UN rights chief 'strongly' condemns surge in drone strikes across Sudan

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday "strongly" condemned the escalation of drone attacks across Sudan, which have killed at least 306 people and injured hundreds more in the first three weeks of October.

"The increasing use of drones, already accounting for the majority of conflict-related civilian deaths in Sudan this year, is deeply disturbing and is exacting a horrifying toll," Turk said.

"Scores of civilians have been killed and vital infrastructure and services on which they depend eviscerated, driving further displacement and deepening the already severe humanitarian crisis," he said, reiterating his call on the parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international law.

Turk said his office had documented strikes attributed to both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), affecting residential buildings, marketplaces, medical facilities, shelters for displaced people and essential infrastructure.

The office cited recent attacks, including alleged SAF drone strikes on displacement shelters in West Kordofan between Oct. 6 and 10 that killed at least 25 civilians, an alleged RSF strike near a displacement site in Blue Nile on Oct. 9 that killed at least 31 people, and a repeated strike on a transport truck in West Kordofan on Oct. 18 that left at least 139 dead.

Turk urged both parties to comply with international humanitarian law, protect civilians and agree to a ceasefire.

He also called for an end to arms transfers contributing to violations, and stressed that a negotiated settlement centered on human rights and accountability was essential for sustainable peace. The civil war in Sudan continues since 2023 and has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.