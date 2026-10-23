Lewis Hamilton calls for freedom for Palestine, Congo, Sudan and Syria

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has called for efforts to secure freedom for Palestine, Congo, Sudan and Syria, saying he hoped peace would eventually prevail.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the British driver said: "I think we need to make sure we're pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there's a lot of peace that I'm hoping we get to at some stage."

Hamilton made the remarks while discussing Formula 1's planned return to Africa and concerns surrounding Rwanda, which is expected to host a Grand Prix on a purpose-built circuit in the early 2030s.

The 41-year-old said holding a race in the country did not mean ignoring events elsewhere in Africa.

"Hopefully many people start to educate themselves a little bit more about what is happening there and what has happened there for hundreds of years," he said. "I hope that does spark the conversation."

Hamilton said he had campaigned for years to bring Formula 1 back to Africa, holding numerous discussions with Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and leaders from several African countries.

He described Africa as a continent with rich cultures, resources and people whose stories deserved greater international attention.

Hamilton also criticized the limited teaching of African history in British schools, arguing that many of the continent's present-day difficulties remained connected to colonialism and Western intervention.

"Growing up in England, they never taught us anything about Africa. It needs to be on the curriculum," he said.

Formula 1 last staged a race in Africa at South Africa's Kyalami circuit in 1993.





