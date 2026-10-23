UAE detects tanker oil spill affecting beaches in Umm Al Quwain

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said its technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected an oil spill from a tanker affecting beaches in Umm Al Quwain.

The ministry said that odors reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks to residents.

Containment, cleanup and remediation operations began immediately in coordination with local and federal authorities to limit environmental impacts.

Coastal surveys, monitoring and assessments are continuing to determine the extent of the impact and protect the marine environment.

The ministry said all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain have been temporarily closed until technical teams complete their assessments and identify the necessary safety and marine protection measures.

It urged fishermen and other sea users to follow authorities' instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas.

The ministry also called on the public to rely on official channels, avoid rumors and follow updates on developments and measures taken.





