10 terrorists, including woman, killed in Gwadar: Pakistan army

The Pakistan army said Friday it killed at least 10 "terrorists," including a woman, after they "attempted to carry out terrorist activities" in Gwadar district of southwestern Balochistan province.

The counter-terror operations began a day earlier in the general areas of the Gabd border crossing as well as Gwadar city, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement.

"In separate engagements, (the) security forces foiled the terrorists' designs and their bid to undermine the writ of the state and spread their misconstrued agenda," the statement said.

It said 10 terrorists, including one woman, were killed in the ensuing exchanges of fire.

One civilian also lost his life in a terrorist attack, while several vehicles were damaged, the statement said.

"Operations were concluded without any loss to security forces, restoring order and writ of the state," it added.

The Pakistan army condemned "coercion of a Baloch woman into this attack," calling it "a crime not only against the state but against the hurmat (dignity) of Baloch women."

In a separate statement, the ISPR said Field Marshal Asim Munir, chief of Pakistan's defense forces, visited Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

After being briefed on the prevailing security situation, Munir "underscored that we will continue the campaign against Indian-sponsored terrorist outfits to the fullest and hit them hard wherever they are," the statement said.

New Delhi has repeatedly rejected such accusations by Islamabad.

"With the support of the people, Pakistan will surely inflict total defeat to the terrorists and their perverted ideology," Munir said.





