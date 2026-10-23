Europe can become scientifically sovereign says Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that Europe is capable of becoming scientifically sovereign, pointing to advanced microelectronics research in Germany as evidence that the continent is moving toward greater independence in key technologies.

"We are in Europe in a position to become scientifically sovereign. And we are on the way," Merz said during a visit to the Leibniz Institute for High Performance Microelectronics (IHP). "Here the European future is being made, and here the future for our country is being shaped."

Merz also reflected on how his thinking on Europe's technological ambitions has evolved over time. "I am very grateful that the concept of sovereignty has also entered your work," he said. "You probably know that I hesitated a bit to use this term, but now I do it out of deep inner conviction."

The visit was part of the government's Hightech Agenda, which focuses on artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and microelectronics to strengthen the economy, create jobs, and reduce dependence on others. The accompanying microelectronics strategy seeks to accelerate the transfer of research into production, support skilled workers and encourage investment in new manufacturing sites.