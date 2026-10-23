British premier urges UK households to stockpile water, food amid rising risks

UK households are being urged to stock up on bottled water, canned food, and other essential supplies to prepare for emergencies amid growing concerns over severe weather, cyberattacks, and potential disruptions to food supplies.

Speaking at a wildfire resilience summit in Liverpool, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Friday that people should take sensible measures to ensure they have enough supplies at home to cope with difficult situations as storms batter parts of the country.

He said "unexpected events seem to be becoming more and more common," adding, "it's not about panic buying... It's about just taking sensible measures to have enough in the house to tide you over should there be a difficult situation."

The government's recommendations advise households to keep enough essential supplies to last three days, including nine liters of water per person and non-perishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, and dried fruit.

The guidance also recommends keeping a battery-powered or wind-up FM radio, a torch, blankets, a first aid kit, hand sanitizer, wet wipes, toiletries, and a charged power bank.

Households are also advised to keep cash on hand in case electronic payment systems fail, alongside copies of important documents, and essential supplies for babies and pets.

The advice comes after the National Audit Office warned that Britain's food supply chain faces growing risks from cyberattacks and the climate crisis, saying the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs had not done enough in recent years to strengthen resilience.

Burnham, however, rejected the claims that the government had failed to prepare adequately.

He pointed to the need for greater public preparedness amid increasingly frequent unexpected events, including severe weather and power outages.

Burnham said he kept beans and soup in his cupboard and also recommended Twiglets as part of his personal emergency supplies.





