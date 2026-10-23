7.0-magnitude earthquake kills 16 in Tibet’s Nagqu City

At least 16 people were killed and 54 others injured late Thursday after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Baqen County in Nagqu City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, commonly known as Tibet, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out search and rescue efforts for missing people and prompt medical treatment for the injured following the quake.

China upgraded its national earthquake emergency response from Level IV to Level III on Friday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

A work team was dispatched to the affected area to guide and assist rescue and relief efforts.

China's National Fire and Rescue Force sent 350 rescuers and 83 vehicles to the area.

As of 6.30 am (2230GMT Thursday), 120 rescuers and 27 vehicles had arrived, while the remaining personnel and vehicles were on their way.

Authorities also mobilized relief supplies, including 1,000 prefabricated housing units, 3,239 tents, 2,821 folding beds and 4,280 quilts, according to Xinhua.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) about 183 kilometers (114 miles) from Nagqu.

The USGS issued a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities, indicating that casualties were possible, and an orange alert for economic losses, warning that significant damage was likely and the impact could be widespread.

"Estimated economic losses are less than 1% of GDP of China. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response," the USGS said.

The agency also noted that people in the region generally live in structures vulnerable to earthquake shaking.





