TESLA AIMS TO BEGIN CYBERCAB DELIVERIES TO CUSTOMERS BY YEARS-END

Tesla aims to begin delivering its autonomous Cybercab vehicles to customers by the end of 2026, initially on a small scale, a senior company executive said Wednesday.

Speaking during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering, said Cybercabs currently being produced in Texas are all going to the company's own robotaxi fleet.

"We are trying to get Cybercabs to customers by the end of this year, 2026," Moravy said.

He said Tesla would gradually expand customer deliveries as it gains experience with ownership and the management of autonomous vehicles in customers' hands.

The gold-colored, two-seat Cybercab is designed to operate autonomously and has no steering wheel or pedals.

CEO Elon Musk said the vehicle would primarily serve the ride-hailing market, with most Cybercabs expected to remain Tesla-owned. He contrasted that approach with models such as the Model 3 and Model Y, which are intended for private ownership.

Separately, Tesla's AI chief Ashok Elluswamy said the company expected some customer-owned vehicles to join its robotaxi fleet around the second quarter of 2027. Their operation would require integration into Tesla's designated service areas and fleet management system.

Tesla's current Full Self-Driving system remains a driver-assistance product requiring an attentive human driver who is ready to take control.

The Cybercab rollout also faces regulatory scrutiny. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last month into whether the vehicle complies with federal safety standards, according to TechCrunch.

The inquiry examines the process and technical data Tesla used to certify the vehicle, potentially affecting plans to expand its deployment.





