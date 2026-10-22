Jordanian, Syrian foreign ministers hold expanded talks in Aqaba

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held expanded talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba on Thursday.

"Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is currently holding expanded talks with the Foreign Minister and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad al-Shaibani, in Aqaba," the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on US social media platform X.

Earlier Thursday, Shaibani arrived at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, where he was received by Safadi, Syria's official SANA news agency reported.

The visit aims to "strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discuss common issues of mutual interest," the agency said.

The visit follows a phone call between Safadi and Shaibani on Oct. 13, during which they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments and agreed to hold a meeting soon to continue their discussions, according to SANA.

During the call, Safadi affirmed Jordan's support for Syria's security, sovereignty and reconstruction efforts, while the two ministers condemned Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

On Sept. 24, Damascus hosted a coordination meeting of officials from the two countries to follow up on joint projects in the energy, transport, trade, communications, agriculture, and water sectors.

Earlier, Safadi visited Damascus on Sept. 9, where he met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and discussed with Shaibani ways to strengthen cooperation and follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the second session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council.

The council's second session was held in Amman on April 12, with the participation of two ministerial delegations representing 20 sectors, to discuss deepening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation.





