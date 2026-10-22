German chancellor calls Russia’s influence ‘biggest concern,’ warns of destabilization

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that Russia's influence on German society is currently his greatest concern, warning that Moscow is succeeding in destabilizing European countries.

"My biggest concern at the moment is not our economy, is not the European Union, is not America, is not China. My biggest concern is the impact of Russia on our society and how they are succeeding in destabilizing our societies," he said during the Berlin Global Dialogue.

Merz said the danger extended beyond disinformation campaigns, pointing to suspected attacks on infrastructure and interference with internet and communications systems.

"This is happening every day," he said, arguing that the German public continued to underestimate the scale of the threat.

The chancellor described the alleged activities as part of a broader effort to undermine Europe's post-Cold War political order rather than merely secure territorial gains in Ukraine.

He said Russia feared democracy, open societies and the success of European integration and called for Germany and its European partners to strengthen their resilience against hybrid threats.

Merz's warning came as the German Armed Forces classified the threat of Russian sabotage against military personnel and facilities as "significant," the second-highest level on their internal scale.

The assessment reportedly followed the discovery in September of a crashed drone carrying explosives near Wunstorf Air Base in the northern state of Lower Saxony.

German authorities have also investigated suspected drone activity near military and critical infrastructure sites as well as covert surveillance of strategically important transport facilities.

The Defense Ministry said security precautions were being adjusted according to the risks facing individual sites, including increased patrols and additional technical surveillance.

German officials have repeatedly accused Russia of conducting a hybrid campaign involving cyberattacks, sabotage, espionage, disinformation and drone operations across Europe.

Moscow has denied involvement in sabotage and other hybrid activities attributed to it by Germany and several other European governments.

Merz also reaffirmed Berlin's support for Ukraine, saying its capitulation was not an option because it would amount to a defeat for Kyiv's partners as well.

Germany, he added, would continue helping Ukraine while strengthening its own defense capabilities and preparing for further hybrid attacks.





